Corporate America's attempt to use bankruptcy court to minimize certain product liabilities suffered another setback this week as 3M agreed to a $6 billion out-of-court settlement.

Why it matters: Whether financially healthy companies are allowed to use bankruptcy to reduce victim payouts has a direct impact on customers, shareholders and legal precedent.

Driving the news: 3M on Tuesday confirmed that it had reached a deal to pay $6 billion over six years to people who say they were harmed by 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies' Combat Arms Earplugs.

3M was facing hundreds of thousands of lawsuits — including many by members of the U.S. military — saying the earplugs led to hearing damage.

Context: 3M had tried placing Aearo into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but a federal judge rejected that attempt in June.

The company will now pay six times more than it had initially proposed when Aearo filed in July 2022.

What they're saying: "Companies are saying it's in the plaintiffs' best interests for this to be in bankruptcy," Pamela Foohey, a professor at the Cardozo School of Law and an expert on attempts to mitigate litigation liability through bankruptcy, tells Axios. "3m shows that's not true."

In a similar case, a federal court in July rejected Johnson & Johnson's second attempt to file its talc-based baby powder liabilities into bankruptcy through a specially created subsidiary.

Alleged victims say the baby powder caused cancer, and J&J has proposed to pay $8.9 billion in settlement funds.

In both cases — 3M and J&J — courts ruled that the companies can't access bankruptcy because they're not broke.

On the contrary, they're excelling.

"It's, 'You're both not broke now and you have not proven sufficiently that these lawsuits — and the totality of the lawsuits stemming from your allegedly tortious conduct — are going to make you broke in the future," Foohey says.

Yes, but: Other companies have found success with similar strategies.

Georgia-Pacific recently won a court's approval to pause asbestos lawsuits against the pulp and paper maker after it spun off its related liabilities into a separate company in a maneuver known as the Texas two-step.

What's next: 3m earplug customers will be given the opportunity to file a claim through a settlement process that will resolve the multi-district litigation against the company in Florida and Minnesota.

J&J's alleged victims are hoping for a settlement that could top the $8.9 billion they were offered in April.

And the Supreme Court is poised to rule next term in the Purdue Pharma case on whether the Bankruptcy Code allows non-consensual third-party releases in a decision that, Foohey says, could decide the fate of the two-step strategy.

Reality check: Like J&J, which says its baby powder has always been safe, 3m is not admitting its earplugs were faulty.

"The products at issue in this litigation are safe and effective when used properly," the company said Tuesday in a statement. "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled."

The bottom line: Bankruptcy court is not open to all.