For one day, Barbenheimer stragglers will get a chance to watch the blockbuster movies in theaters at a discount.

The big picture: National Cinema Day returns Sunday, Aug. 27 with $4 movie tickets at 3,000-plus participating theaters nationwide including Regal, AMC and Cinemark.

State of play: The movie industry was on the verge of collapse during the pandemic, but the smash success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" gave it a big boost.

2023 is on track to be the best year for the box office since 2019, according to box-office data website The Numbers.

$4 movies for National Cinema Day 2023

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is organizing the second annual National Cinema Day.

Tickets for all showtimes, including premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema, "will be no more than $4," the foundation said in a news release.

The foundation has set up a Cinema Day website with a list of participating theaters.

Between the lines: The $4 ticket price does not include tax and convenience fees like the ones typically charged for buying tickets online.

Of note: The average movie ticket price in 2023 is $10.53 compared to $4.35 in 1995, per The Numbers website.

Movie day popcorn deals

Meanwhile, movie theaters are also offering deals on concessions Sunday. Specials include:

AMC announced a $5 small popcorn and drink combo.

At Cinemark, take $1 off any sized popcorn, soda or candy.

Regal has a small popcorn and small drink combo for $4.

