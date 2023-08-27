Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Movie tickets are $4 Sunday for National Cinema Day

Kelly Tyko
Illustration of Barbie doll hands reaching for a pink "admit one" ticket.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

For one day, Barbenheimer stragglers will get a chance to watch the blockbuster movies in theaters at a discount.

The big picture: National Cinema Day returns Sunday, Aug. 27 with $4 movie tickets at 3,000-plus participating theaters nationwide including Regal, AMC and Cinemark.

State of play: The movie industry was on the verge of collapse during the pandemic, but the smash success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" gave it a big boost.

  • 2023 is on track to be the best year for the box office since 2019, according to box-office data website The Numbers.

$4 movies for National Cinema Day 2023

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is organizing the second annual National Cinema Day.

  • Tickets for all showtimes, including premium format screens like IMAX and Dolby Cinema, "will be no more than $4," the foundation said in a news release.
  • The foundation has set up a Cinema Day website with a list of participating theaters.

Between the lines: The $4 ticket price does not include tax and convenience fees like the ones typically charged for buying tickets online.

Of note: The average movie ticket price in 2023 is $10.53 compared to $4.35 in 1995, per The Numbers website.

Movie day popcorn deals

Meanwhile, movie theaters are also offering deals on concessions Sunday. Specials include:

  • AMC announced a $5 small popcorn and drink combo.
  • At Cinemark, take $1 off any sized popcorn, soda or candy.
  • Regal has a small popcorn and small drink combo for $4.

