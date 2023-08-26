It's been a rough go for the startup industry over the past 18 months — but now can also be a great time for workers to grab a seat on a rocket ship.

Driving the news: Prospect, a startup that's raised $1 million in funding from Construct Capital and angel investors, is building a data-based tool it says can help workers figure out where they're most likely to maximize their equity returns in venture-backed startups.

The big picture: Big public technology companies' stocks — long seen as a safe way to accumulate a very comfortable nest egg as an employee — took a huge hit in the turmoil of last year's rout in tech stocks.

Meanwhile, certain private companies like Instacart have cut their internal valuations to attract employees (who would otherwise balk at astronomical option prices with nowhere to grow).

What they're saying: Choosing a startup job is "fundamentally an investment decision, but most employees don't have the tools for that," Prospect co-founder and CEO Billy Gallagher tells Axios.

The company is partly inspired by Gallagher's own job search in 2018. After stints in tech journalism, venture capital, and writing a book, he decided to try his hand at a startup.

Through online research and conversations with friends and investors in Silicon Valley, he made a list of about 20 companies and ultimately joined Rippling, then about a year old.

How it works: Prospect is building out a model whose main purpose is to show job seekers the potential upside of employee equity at various startups, for a typical four-year-vesting period. It also has a rudimentary calculator that can parse job offers a candidate uploads.

It's using data from sources like Pitchbook, a company headcount provider, news articles, and even directly from some companies.

Prospect's model uses factors like a company's investors, funding, pace of headcount growth, revenue, user and customer growth, among others to predict the value trajectory of employee equity.

It plans to eventually charge employers for helping them recruit, and possibly job seekers as well.

Between the lines: Similarly to VCs, Prospect believes that making significant money via startup equity isn't as much of a crapshoot as some say.

Past the seed stage, a company's success becomes more predictable, argues Gallagher.

That's also why the idea of betting on the most promising startups as an employee isn't novel. For example, a Stanford University student in 2014 put out a list of "breakout" startups, which has been updated annually.

And there's then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt's famous words to Sheryl Sandberg when she was considering leaving politics to join the company in 2001: "If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, get on, don't ask what seat."

Yes, but: Whether an employee's stock options will turn into life-changing money someday still depends on variables like the size of the equity grants they get, whether they fully vest (and exercise) their stock, and so on.

Even VCs don't always pick right.

And Gallagher's list in 2018 had some misses — like Quibi, the mobile-only video subscription streaming service that raised $1.75 billion in funding and shut down just six months after its debut.

The bottom line: This could be a good time to "buy the dip" as a startup employee.