1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Subway agrees to be acquired by private equity firm Roark
Sandwich shop giant Subway on Thursday said that it's agreed to be acquired by Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital Partners, ending a months-long sales process.
Why it matters: This makes Roark one of the world's largest restaurant owners, as it also controls Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Jimmy John's and Sonic.
- It's also believed to be one of the year's largest private equity deals, even though financial terms weren't disclosed. The WSJ previously reported that Roark's bid was around $9.6 billion.
- Also bidding was a private equity group that included TDR Capital, Sycamore Partners and Goldman Sachs.
