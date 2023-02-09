Potential bidders circle troubled sandwich chain Subway

The auction for Subway continues as potential bidders, including private equity, conduct due diligence on the sandwich chain, a source familiar with the situation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Subway is one of the few restaurant businesses in an active sale process as the industry continues to face an uncertain operating environment.

Details: Subway has been in decline for a decade, and that's both the challenge and the opportunity, the source says.

The pro is that Subway is franchised, which means it doesn't have the risk of operating in an environment with higher food prices and labor scarcity.

The con is ... also that it's franchised, which means a smaller take of the profits, the source says.

Between the lines: In a franchise model, the owner rakes in 5% or 6% of sales as royalty payments, the source notes.

When you directly operate a location, you get 20% of that revenue in the form of cash flow.

"It's complicated and it's a turnaround," the source says of Subway.

What they're saying: "As a privately held company, we don’t comment on ownership structure and business plans," Subway said.

The economics of a fast-food or quick-service chain are attractive to sponsors, Craig Marcus, a capital markets partner at Ropes & Gray tells Axios.

“It's a classic PE investment opportunity in the sense that it's cash-flow positive, low CapEx, [and] you can easily lever the business,” he says of Subway.

Because of the franchise model, the business wouldn’t get all the revenues — but it would get royalties, which are pretty predictable, Marcus adds.

Catch up fast: The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation recently announced that late company cofounder Peter Buck's will included instructions to give his 50% stake in Subway to the foundation, Axios' Dan Primack wrote.

This could mean Subway is nearing the end of a sale process that the WSJ recently scooped.

Separately, a number of acquirers looked at Wendy's during the involvement of activist Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, but passed, the same source says.

As Kimberly reported, Trian decided not to pursue a takeover bid for Wendy's.

The big picture: Subway noted a 9.2% increase in same-store sales, but the source says this may not be indicative of the company's health.

Revenues are spiking at many restaurant chains due to price increases, but margins and volumes are down given inflation and the labor crisis.

The bottom line: Last year was a bad year for restaurants, and the first half of 2023 is likely a continuation of that, the source says — and that will negatively impact dealmaking.

Wendy's did not respond to a request for comment.