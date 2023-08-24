It's a great time to buy sneakers

Data: Consumer Price Index for footwear via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Painful pandemic-era inventory shortages of consumer goods have reversed and, in some cases, become painful gluts.

The big picture: Take sneakers. Factory shutdowns from Vietnam to China in 2020 and 2021 severely pinched supply — and the scarcity sent prices soaring.

But it wasn't too long before pileups of late deliveries had shoe companies like Nike and Adidas sitting on mountains of excess inventory.

Nike, for its part, is still trying to move some of that glut — a process that's taken longer than some analysts expected — and markdowns have been the name of the game.

The latest: The inventory stockpiles are one reason Nike's shares have cratered this year, even as the overall stock market recovered.

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nike stock this week hit a milestone no exec wants to see: Tuesday was its ninth consecutive day of losses, making it the company's longest losing streak since it went public in 1980, Bloomberg reports. (It was down again Wednesday.)

The latest bad vibes came from earnings reports by Nike sellers Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker — both cited excess inventories, among other issues.

The bottom line: Early in the pandemic, Americans binged on activewear and goods of all kinds, no matter the price. Now, there's less demand, as people look to spend money on experiences.