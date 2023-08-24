Beijing blasts Japan as Fukushima releases treated radioactive water into sea

Protesters hold signs reading "Don't throw radioactive contaminated water into the sea!" as they take part in a rally outside the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) headquarters building in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

The operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant announced Thursday it had begun releasing the first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, 12 years on from the earthquake and tsunami that contaminated it.

Why it matters: The decision to release more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water that was deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency drew opposition from Japanese fishing groups and prompted protests in South Korea and China. Chinese officials on Thursday called the release "selfish."

The big picture: A team from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency was at the site in Ōkuma, Fukushima, Japan, as Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) began the release, per a statement from the IAEA.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement the team would "serve as the eyes of the international community and ensure that the discharge is being carried out as planned consistent with IAEA safety standards."

What they're saying: "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have made serious demarches to Japan and asked it to stop this wrongdoing."

The spokesperson added that by "dumping the water into the ocean, Japan is spreading the risks to the rest of the world and passing an open wound onto the future generations of humanity."

The other side: Tokyo officials accused their Beijing counterparts of spreading "scientifically unfounded claims."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.