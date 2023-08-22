Japan to start releasing treated radioactive water into the ocean this week

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepares to speak to reporters in Tokyo on Aug. 22. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Japan will begin releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean starting Thursday.

Why it matters: Though the plan has been deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has faced pushback from fishing groups and neighboring countries.

State of play: The Japanese government originally announced the plan to release the treated water into the Pacific Ocean two years ago, and it's considered a key step to decommissioning the Fukushima plant, per Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced at a press conference Tuesday that the treated water would start to be released on Aug. 24 if weather and sea conditions allow.

Kishida said he had personally met with fishermen on Monday.

Zoom out: In 2011, a massive earthquake unleashed a tsunami that wrecked the Fukushima plant and caused one of history's worst nuclear disasters.

More than a decade later, the plan to release the radioactive water used to cool the damaged reactors remains controversial.

The South Korean government said in a statement Tuesday that though there are "no scientific or technical problems with the plan" it didn't necessarily agree with the decision, Reuters reported.

China has also opposed the plan, calling on Japan to "dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner and accept rigorous international oversight."

What they're saying: Tokyo Electric Power Company, which is responsible for the plant's decommissioning, said in a statement Tuesday that it would "quickly make preparations to commence discharge with the utmost vigilance."

The IAEA said that it will maintain a presence at the plant to "monitor and assess these activities on site to ensure that they continue to be consistent with the safety standards."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from the IAEA.