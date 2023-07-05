UN agency says Japan can release radioactive Fukushima water into sea
Japan could soon start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water into the ocean following approval from the UN's nuclear safety watchdog.
Driving the news: The International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a safety review and concluded that a plan to release water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station complies with international safety standards.
Why it matters: The approval comes more than 12 years after the strongest recorded earthquake in Japan's history unleashed a powerful tsunami on the power plant, causing one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.
- The Japanese government now has the UN agency's approval to start releasing contaminated wastewater from the accident, despite ongoing concern from fishermen, other nations, and some experts.
- "The IAEA also said that the discharges of the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact to people and the environment," the agency said Tuesday.
- A task force made up of nuclear safety experts from 11 countries assessed the plan for nearly two years and released a report.
Context: The Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 caused nuclear meltdowns, and water was used to cool the reactors.
- The contaminated water has been stored on-site, with more accumulating over the past decade.
- Japan's government first announced the plan in 2021, and the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority had approved the plan in May.
How it works: The water stored has been treated to remove almost all radioactivity, aside from tritium, the UN agency said.
- The water will be diluted before being discharged to bring tritium, which is used to create luminescence, below regulatory standards.
What's next: The IAEA will review the safety of the operation throughout the "decades-long process," said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the agency's director general.