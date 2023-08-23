India hopes to make history with successful Moon landing

Share on email (opens in new window)

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander is heading for a touchdown on the surface of the Moon Wednesday, days after a Russian lander crashed into the lunar surface ahead of its landing attempt.

Why it matters: Landing on the Moon is hard, and India's lander — if it succeeds — will vault the nation into a league with just a handful of other space agencies that have done it.

Catch up quick: India launched its Chandrayaan-3 lander in July.

The mission includes a lander and small rover that will descend to the lunar south pole.

The mission is a follow-up to India's failed landing attempt of its Chandrayaan-2 mission's Vikram lander in 2019.

Russia's Luna-25 crashed into the Moon after an orbital maneuver went awry, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Sunday.

How to watch: You can watch the landing attempt live via the Indian Space Research Organization's YouTube.

The feed will go live at 7:50am ET on Wednesday.

The big picture: The Moon is becoming an increasingly popular place among space agencies and companies catering to them.