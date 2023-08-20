Russia's Luna-25 robotic spacecraft crashed into the Moon on Sunday ahead of its planned attempt to land on the lunar surface this week.

Why it matters: This was Russia's first Moon mission in nearly 50 years, and its failure is a major blow to the nation's space ambitions.

Driving the news: Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced on Telegram that after a maneuver, Luna-25 ended up in the wrong orbit and "ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface," according to a Google translation.

Roscosmos is now forming an "interdepartmental commission" to further understand why the mission failed.

Context: Luna-25 was expected to land in the lunar south pole, a part of the Moon thought to be rich in water ice that could potentially be used to create rocket fuel to power missions to deep space destinations like Mars.

A mission from India currently orbiting the Moon is expected to make its own landing attempt in the region later this week.

Future missions from the U.S., China and others are also expected to target the area.

The big picture: While the U.S. and Russia currently collaborate on the International Space Station, the future of the two nations' alliance in space is tenuous.

The U.S. is aiming for the Moon with NASA's Artemis program, recruiting nations around the world to collaborate.

Russia has refused to sign on with Artemis and is instead partnering with China to create a lunar research station working with other nations.

