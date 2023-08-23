Share on email (opens in new window)

Pro-Trump supporters clash with law enforcement officers on the west steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Kent Nishimura /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Baltimore man who "pushed a police line" and grabbed a law enforcement officer's shield during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in prison, the Department of Justice announced.

Driving the news: Narayana Rheiner, 42, "pulled the riot shield out of the officer's hands, causing the officer to fall down several stairs onto the ground," per a DOJ statement.

Rheiner joined other rioters in the Capitol's Rotunda area, yelling at officers and attempting to gain access to a hallway that was blocked by officers" before eventually the leaving the Capitol building through a broken window about 2:57 p.m. according to a statement of facts.

"The police deployed chemical irritants against the rioters. The defendant yelled at the police, 'You know how many times I've been sprayed today? That s--t ain't nothing!' and 'Why don't you just go home!' While other rioters continued to yell at the police officers, the defendant stood in close proximity to the officers, and said 'We're not backing up!'"

— Excerpt from statement of facts

The big picture: Rheiner pleaded guilty in November to the felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

The Maryland man must also serve 36 months of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution.

He's among over 1,100 people who've been arrested in connection with the insurrection — including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

