Bloomberg shakes up leadership team, overhauls board

Bloomberg L.P. co-founder and CEO Michael Bloomberg appointed a slew of new c-suite executives to run his multi-billion dollar media and data services empire on Monday, according to an internal note obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The changes call to question whether Bloomberg, 81, is plotting for the company's future beyond him.

In the memo, the former New York City mayor addressed the issue, writing, "I'm not going anywhere."

Existing leadership executives, including Bloomberg L.P. chairman Peter Grauer and Bloomberg L.P. co-founder and vice chairman Tom Secunda, he said, will continue "hitting the road" alongside Bloomberg, to focus "on our diversity and other initiatives."

Details: Bloomberg's product chief Vlad Kliatchko will take over as CEO, per the note. Patti Roskill, Bloomberg L.P.'s chief enterprise officer, will become chief financial officer.

The company's president of Bloomberg financial products, JP Zammit, will become president of Bloomberg L.P., the holding group for Bloomberg's data services business, as well as its news arm, Bloomberg Media.

All three executives were elevated in 2022 during a company restructuring.

Bloomberg did respond to Axios' request for comment by publication time.

Between the lines: Bloomberg's memo also said the company will create a new board of directors, chaired by Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England.

"We’ll add other new members in short order, and most existing members will move to 'Emeritus Status — while the next group can take a fresh look at where we are and where we should be," the memo read.

Catch up quick: The future of Bloomberg L.P. came into greater focus after Bloomberg announced he would run for the White House in 2020.

At the time, Bloomberg said he would either sell his media company, or put it in a blind trust if he became president.

The big picture: Bloomberg L.P. is privately held. It doesn't regularly disclose information about its financials or long-term corporate strategy.