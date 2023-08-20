Share on email (opens in new window)

A flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 20. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Hilary is lashing California with heavy rains and powerful winds and triggering potentially life-threatening flooding after making landfall in Mexico earlier Sunday.

The big picture: California is in a state of emergency due to this extremely rare event that's caused thousands of flights to be delayed or canceled. Climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of heavy rainfall that can cause catastrophic flooding, studies show, studies show.

First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico, on Aug. 20. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times

Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A woman wears plastic bags on her feet to protect from flood waters from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20 in Thermal, California. Photo: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People walk in the rain along the Pacific Ocean in Imperial Beach, California, as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches San Diego County on Aug. 20. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A flooded intersection in Imperial Beach on Aug. 20. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

