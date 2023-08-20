Skip to main content
In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary's heavy rains flood California streets

Rebecca Falconer

A flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 20. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Hilary is lashing California with heavy rains and powerful winds and triggering potentially life-threatening flooding after making landfall in Mexico earlier Sunday.

The big picture: California is in a state of emergency due to this extremely rare event that's caused thousands of flights to be delayed or canceled. Climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of heavy rainfall that can cause catastrophic flooding, studies show, studies show.

First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from approaching Tropical Storm Hilary on August 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary nears, with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status.
First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
-A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.`
A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico, on Aug. 20. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times
Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary nears, with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status.
Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nannie Auclair wears plastic bags on her feet as she traverses through flood waters carrying a case of Budweiser she just bought at a neighborhood market as tropical storm Hilary dumps torrential rain on the area on August 20, 2023 in Thermal, California.
A woman wears plastic bags on her feet to protect from flood waters from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20 in Thermal, California. Photo: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
People walk in the rain along the Pacific Ocean with Tropical Storm Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm which was downgraded from hurricane status.
People walk in the rain along the Pacific Ocean in Imperial Beach, California, as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches San Diego County on Aug. 20. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Patrick Brown holds his umbrella as he makes his way across a flooded intersection in Imperial Beach, California on August 20, 2023. Hurricane Hilary weakened to a tropical storm on August 20, 2023, as it barreled up Mexico's Pacific coast, but was still likely to bring life-threatening flooding to the typically arid southwestern United States, forecasters said. Authorities reported at least one fatality in northwestern Mexico, where Hilary lashed the Baja California Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds
A flooded intersection in Imperial Beach on Aug. 20. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

