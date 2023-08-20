7 mins ago - Science
In photos: Tropical Storm Hilary's heavy rains flood California streets
Tropical Storm Hilary is lashing California with heavy rains and powerful winds and triggering potentially life-threatening flooding after making landfall in Mexico earlier Sunday.
The big picture: California is in a state of emergency due to this extremely rare event that's caused thousands of flights to be delayed or canceled. Climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of heavy rainfall that can cause catastrophic flooding, studies show, studies show.
