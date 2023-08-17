Share on email (opens in new window)

The Federal Reserve Board has slapped a cease-and desist order on small, rural bank in Washington state with ties to FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform founded by disgraced entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried.

Driving the news: Farmington State Bank and its holding company FBH Corp. received a cease-and-desist Thursday for violating commitments to state and federal regulators, by engaging in digital asset activity.

Flashback: The bank, which also conducted business as Moonstone Bank, drew scrutiny in the wake of FTX's collapse. Alameda, the hedge fund arm of FTX, invested $11.5 million in the bank and had a stake.

However, the order did not mention FTX or Alameda.

Details: The bank allegedly worked with third-party stablecoin issuers, to issue those assets to the public in exchange for "50 percent of mint and burn fees on certain stablecoins."

Of note: Farmington and FBH will voluntary liquidate.