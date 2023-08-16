Ex-fundraiser for Rep. Santos indicted for allegedly impersonating McCarthy aide

Share on email (opens in new window)

A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), was indicted this week on five counts relating to wire fraud and identity theft.

Why it matters: The federal indictment alleges that Sam Miele impersonated a high-ranking House aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and tricked at least a dozen donors with a fake name and email address, AP reports.

Santos, who has already pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the U.S. House, has not been charged in connection with the investigation into Miele.

The indictment accuses Miele of impersonating a McCarthy aide to secure campaign funds for Santos. He allegedly earned a 15% commission from the money he raised, CNBC reported.

The McCarthy aide was not identified in the indictment, but multiple outlets have identified them as Dan Meyer, who served as McCarthy's chief of staff.

McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Axios on Wednesday.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.