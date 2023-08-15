Data: NASA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three temperature tracking centers — NOAA, NASA and Berkeley Earth, came out with their July temperature reports Monday.

Why it matters: The results, as depicted above, are stark. The data sheds new insights into where 2023 may rank on the list of the globe's warmest years.

Zoom in: In June, NOAA gave a 20.2% chance that 2023 would set a record for the warmest year in its data set. That has more than doubled one month later, to 46.8%.

There is now a greater than 99.5% chance that 2023 will be a top 5 year in warming record books.

Between the lines: This is significant since it won't be until 2024 that the global increase in average temperatures from the incipient El Niño event is fully felt.

Using independent methods, Berkeley Earth is calling for a 99% chance of a warmest year during 2023.

What they're saying: "We've now seen 47 consecutive Julys that are above the 20th century average and 533 consecutive months above the 20th century average," said NOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick during a media briefing.