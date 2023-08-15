Share on email (opens in new window)

America's home-improvement boom is over, but people aren't exactly abandoning projects around the house.

Why it matters: The stay-at-home nature of the pandemic and the excess savings that came along with it fueled a huge increase in home-improvement spending, bolstering retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's.

But that explosion of activity has subsided in recent quarters as consumers shifted spending toward services like travel and entertainment. (Like, for example, "listening seats" — see item No. 5.)

Driving the news: Home Depot reported Tuesday that its revenue fell 2% in the second quarter to $42.9 billion, compared with the same period a year earlier.

But that was about $700 million more than S&P Capital IQ analysts were expecting — and Home Depot's stock was up slightly Tuesday afternoon.

The average Home Depot customer spent $90.07 in a single trip in the last quarter — which was about flat from a year earlier — but there were 1.8% fewer transactions overall.

State of play: Major renovation projects appear to be giving way to smaller projects around the house.

The number of transactions of more than $1,000 fell by 5.5%.

"After three years of unprecedented demand in home improvement market, we continue to see softer engagement in big-ticket discretionary categories like patio and appliances that likely reflects both pull-forward of these single-item purchases and deferrals," Home Depot executive VP of merchandising William Bastek said on an earnings call.

"There is a trend towards smaller projects and less grandiose plans," Shoggi Ezeizat, an analyst at research firm Third Bridge, wrote Tuesday.

Threat level: Elevated mortgage rates threaten to continue to exert a dampening effect on housing industry spending.

Sentiment among homebuilders, one of the most important customers for Home Depot, fell in August for the first time in seven months, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today.

Spending at furniture and home furnishing stores fell by 1.8% from June to July, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

The bottom line: "Items with higher price tags, such as landscape gardening, appliances, barbecues, and patio furniture, face the most significant risk of a decline in sales," Ezeizat said.