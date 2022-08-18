Americans are still pretty obsessed with sprucing up their homes, even with prices rising, a cooling housing market and the return of more options for weekend activities.

Driving the news: Home Depot and Lowe's executives on their respective earnings calls this week said that shoppers continued to spend on building materials, plumbing, paint and high-end mowers and appliances during the second quarter.

And when asked repeatedly by analysts if they expect a cool down in sales as the housing market has slowed, the consistent response was "no."

"While we acknowledge that housing turnover has slowed, home prices and home equity remains at record highs, which give customers confidence that they will get a return on the investment that they make in their homes," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said.

The intrigue: The fact that home improvement and DIY trends have stuck around stands in contrast to other pandemic habits that have stalled.

Companies previously boosted by those fads — like Peloton, Robinhood and Shopify — have seen business sputter as the health crisis has waned.

Details: Home Depot reported record quarterly sales and profits on Tuesday, of $43.8 billion and $5.2 billion, that beat expectations and said a backlog of projects reflect sustained strong demand.

Lowe's the next day reported lower sales than expected of $27.5 billion due to what it said was a shortened spring, but profit of just under $3 billion which beat expectations.

Be smart: Home Depot customers are more evenly split between professional contractors and average consumers. Lowe's skews more toward DIY-ers, but the company said its sales to professionals rose 13%.

The big picture: Housing prices have continued to grow even as home sales keep falling.