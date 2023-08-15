How addiction is impacting Americans

Reproduced from KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Addiction is affecting the family relationships, mental health and finances of most adults in the U.S., according to a new KFF poll.

Why it matters: The findings are the latest to reveal how the worsening substance use crisis is weighing on people's lives, regardless of whether they're personally experiencing addiction.

More than a quarter (27%) of respondents who have had a relative with an alcohol or drug addiction, but have not experienced addiction themselves, say their mental health was significantly altered as a result.

Driving the news: The health tracking poll — published Tuesday and conducted in mid-July — found 66% of American adults have a personal or familial experience with alcohol or drug addiction.

That includes homelessness due to addiction or a drug overdose that resulted in an emergency room visit, hospitalization or death.

The connection to addiction, however, was more likely to be through a family member than personal.

By the numbers: Half (51%) of adults are also worried that someone in their family will experience substance use disorder or addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Nearly one-third (32%) are concerned that someone in their family will overdose on opioids, and about 40% are concerned about a family member unintentionally consuming fentanyl.

About 3 in 10 (29%) say they or someone in their family has been addicted to opioids, including prescription painkillers and illegal substances like heroin. It most commonly affects rural residents and white adults.

That tracks with past evidence that treatment is not always reaching those who need it.

Between the lines: The fear of a family member having a serious mental health crisis or a substance use disorder was most prevalent among those with incomes of less than $40,000 per year.

Almost all support addiction treatment centers in their community (90%) and making the opioid reversal drug Narcan available for free in bars, health clinics and fire stations.

The poll surveyed 1,327 U.S. adults from July 11-19.

What we're watching: Whether Congress designates new funding for family support services in a spending package.