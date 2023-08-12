Charted: Action-adventure movies remain supreme

Data: Box Office Mojo; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Action and adventure movies have squeezed just about every other genre out of the box office.

By the numbers: Looking at the 100 highest-grossing movies of each year, action movies accounted for less than half of the box office in the 1990s. Now they account for 78% of those ticket sales, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Between the lines: The rise of superhero franchises consolidated the world of blockbusters.

"Iron Man" was released in 2008 and kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with their DC Extended Universe counterparts, these films have become staples of the genre.

Many movies span multiple genres, and not every action-adventure movie looks like "The Avengers." For example, animated movies geared toward children, such as "Toy Story" and "Finding Nemo," are often categorized as action/adventure films, family films and comedies.

There are always exceptions, however, that challenge the action-adventure genre's dominance. This year, adventure comedy "Barbie" made history by bringing in a record-breaking $162 million in its opening weekend, according to numbers from Comscore.