32 mins ago - World
Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated
Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption presidential candidate in Ecuador's upcoming election was killed after shots were fired at a campaign rally in the capital, Quito, Wednesday, the country's President Guillermo Lasso confirmed.
What they're saying: Lasso said in a statement he's "outraged and shocked" by the country's first-ever assassination on the campaign trail.
- "I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished," he said. "Organised crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them."
The big picture: Former journalist Villavicencio was known for speaking out on connections between government officials and organized crime, the New York Times notes.
- Violence related to narcotics trafficking has escalated over the past five years in the previously mostly safe country, per the NYT.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.