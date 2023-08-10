Skip to main content
Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated

Rebecca Falconer

People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption presidential candidate in Ecuador's upcoming election was killed after shots were fired at a campaign rally in the capital, Quito, Wednesday, the country's President Guillermo Lasso confirmed.

What they're saying: Lasso said in a statement he's "outraged and shocked" by the country's first-ever assassination on the campaign trail.

  • "I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished," he said. "Organised crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them."

The big picture: Former journalist Villavicencio was known for speaking out on connections between government officials and organized crime, the New York Times notes.

  • Violence related to narcotics trafficking has escalated over the past five years in the previously mostly safe country, per the NYT.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

