People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption presidential candidate in Ecuador's upcoming election was killed after shots were fired at a campaign rally in the capital, Quito, Wednesday, the country's President Guillermo Lasso confirmed.

What they're saying: Lasso said in a statement he's "outraged and shocked" by the country's first-ever assassination on the campaign trail.

"I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished," he said. "Organised crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them."

The big picture: Former journalist Villavicencio was known for speaking out on connections between government officials and organized crime, the New York Times notes.

Violence related to narcotics trafficking has escalated over the past five years in the previously mostly safe country, per the NYT.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.