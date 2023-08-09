Slack will reorganize DMs like iMessage on a Mac and Microsoft Teams. Screenshot: Slack

Slack users take note — a huge redesign is coming.

Driving the news: The workplace productivity app is set to roll out its biggest-ever user overhaul, designed with the heaviest Slack users in mind, Slack's chief product officer tells The Verge.

What to expect on desktops: Direct messages (DMs) organized Mac and Microsoft Teams-style, where recent conversations are listed on the left, and one active chat is expanded on the right.

A new Activity button in the sidebar that expands into a feed of consolidated threads, mentions and reactions across all Slack workspaces.

A dedicated shortcut to saved Later items in the sidebar, as well as more prominent placement of the Huddles video chat feature (a personal favorite) in the top-right corner of every chat window.

Read the company's blog post here.