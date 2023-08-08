47 mins ago - World
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto writes book exploring world's new "1939 moment"
CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto will be out in March with a new book on the "definitive break between the post–Cold War era and an entirely new and uncertain one."
Zoom in: Sciutto tells Axios he's been working on "The Return of Great Powers" since anchoring and reporting from Lviv on the first day of the war in Ukraine, in February 2022.
- "The invasion struck me as a clean break with the previous 30 years of relative peace in Europe — the post-1989 era we'd all celebrated and grown accustomed to," he said.
The big picture: Sciutto says the book is a culmination of his years of reporting abroad.
- "I feel like I've been researching this book for 25 years — through multiple assignments in China, Russia, Europe and Asia," Sciutto says, per a press release.
- "I've seen the threads of great power conflict developing over those years, and now we're witnessing them come together in a truly dangerous time."
Sciutto said on CNN as the war in Ukraine began that we're living a "1939 moment," referring to the prelude to World War II.
- This new post–post–Cold War era includes an "increasingly aligned Russian and Chinese governments, and the flashpoint of a new, global nuclear arms race."
Zoom out: Back in 2019, when he published "The Shadow War," Sciutto says "the war among the great powers was in the shadows. Now it has gone hot."
- The book comes out March 12, 2024.