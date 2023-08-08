Share on email (opens in new window)

Amazon is once again doubling up on global sales events that target Prime members in a single year.

Driving the news: The company announced on Tuesday it will hold "Prime Big Deal Days" sometime in October, for Prime subscribers in 19 countries.

The news comes fresh off the heels of its annual Prime Day in July, which saw the single-largest sales day in company history.

Context: Last year was the first time that Amazon held two Prime Day-like events in the same year.

At the time, e-commerce platforms and retailers were battling one another for early holiday shoppers, and to sell-off inventory amid a slowdown in sales and record levels of inflation.

Now, merchants are also battling consumer spending on dining, travel and experiences, including Taylor Swift concerts, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

Be smart: Prime Day is more than a shopping event to Amazon — it's a chance to recruit loyal customers.

More members worldwide sign up for Prime on Prime Day than any other two-day period throughout the year, Lisa Leung, worldwide director of membership growth, previously told Axios.

And ultimately, Prime members tend to spend multiples more than non-Prime members, creating a flywheel of growth across Amazon's platforms.

