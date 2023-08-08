28 mins ago - Economy & Business
Amazon to hold two Prime sales events again this year
Amazon is once again doubling up on global sales events that target Prime members in a single year.
Driving the news: The company announced on Tuesday it will hold "Prime Big Deal Days" sometime in October, for Prime subscribers in 19 countries.
- The news comes fresh off the heels of its annual Prime Day in July, which saw the single-largest sales day in company history.
Context: Last year was the first time that Amazon held two Prime Day-like events in the same year.
- At the time, e-commerce platforms and retailers were battling one another for early holiday shoppers, and to sell-off inventory amid a slowdown in sales and record levels of inflation.
- Now, merchants are also battling consumer spending on dining, travel and experiences, including Taylor Swift concerts, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."
Be smart: Prime Day is more than a shopping event to Amazon — it's a chance to recruit loyal customers.
- More members worldwide sign up for Prime on Prime Day than any other two-day period throughout the year, Lisa Leung, worldwide director of membership growth, previously told Axios.
- And ultimately, Prime members tend to spend multiples more than non-Prime members, creating a flywheel of growth across Amazon's platforms.
