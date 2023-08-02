1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Tiger Woods joins PGA board, as LIV Golf deal hangs in balance
The PGA Tour, which recently agreed to merge with Saudi Arabia-based LIV Golf, said that it's adding Tiger Woods to its policy board.
Why it matters: This gives golfers control of the board, outnumbering independent directors six to five, and thus control of the LIV deal's fate.
Backstory: The tour's leadership, including commissioner Jay Monahan, is under scrutiny from players after secretly negotiating with the Saudis.
- In addition to Woods' appointment, PGA leadership agreed not to make any more decisions about the tour's future without player consent.
What to watch for: Whether the players attempt to initiate compensation for members who did not defect the tour to join LIV for lucrative payouts.