Tiger Woods joins PGA board, as LIV Golf deal hangs in balance

The PGA Tour, which recently agreed to merge with Saudi Arabia-based LIV Golf, said that it's adding Tiger Woods to its policy board.

Why it matters: This gives golfers control of the board, outnumbering independent directors six to five, and thus control of the LIV deal's fate.

Backstory: The tour's leadership, including commissioner Jay Monahan, is under scrutiny from players after secretly negotiating with the Saudis.

In addition to Woods' appointment, PGA leadership agreed not to make any more decisions about the tour's future without player consent.

What to watch for: Whether the players attempt to initiate compensation for members who did not defect the tour to join LIV for lucrative payouts.