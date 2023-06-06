PGA and Saudi-backed LIV pro golf tour agree to merge

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, announced Tuesday that they've agreed to a merger.

Why it matters: The rival tours that have fought for talent since LIV's launch last year, and have been embroiled in ugly litigation for almost as long, will now join forces.

What they're saying: In a joint statement, the two entities — along with the DP World Tour, also covered by the agreement — said they will “implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses, drive greater fan engagement and accelerate growth initiatives already underway.”

Of note: This is the second roll up of major, like-minded sports properties since April, following the merger of UFC and WWE that was announced after Endeavor bought the pro wrestling outfit.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.