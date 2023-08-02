Kansas City Fed names ex-bank executive as new president
Jeffrey Schmid, a former bank executive, will be the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the regional Fed bank said on Wednesday — ending an unusually lengthy search for a new leader.
Why it matters: Schmid succeeds Esther George, who retired earlier this year after 12 years as its leader. He will become a member of the rotating group of Fed presidents that vote on critical interest rate decisions.
The intrigue: The announcement of the Kansas City Fed's new leader comes just weeks before it's set to host an annual gathering of influential economists and policymakers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
- Schmid will officially take up the post on Aug. 21, days before the Jackson Hole conference begins.
- The search has been underway since last May, when George initially announced plans to retire.
What they're saying: "Jeff's perspective as a native Nebraskan, his broad experience in banking, and his deep roots in our region will be an incredible asset to the Federal Reserve, both as a leader of the organization and in his role as a monetary policymaker," María Griego-Raby, a Kansas City board member who led the search committee, said in a release.
Details: Schmid is currently the president of the Dallas-based Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He served as the CEO of Mutual of Omaha Bank for 12 years before the community bank's acquisition.
- Notably, Schmid began his career in Kansas City as a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation bank examiner.
- It continues a tradition at the Kansas City Fed of appointing banking experts as its leader; both George and her predecessor Tom Hoenig had backgrounds in bank supervision.
- Schmid will not be a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rate policy, until 2025, but will participate in the meetings beginning in September.
Besides the usual responsibilities for a reserve bank president — voting on monetary policy, representing the Fed in their community and overseeing a large, complex operation — the Kansas City president has some unique responsibilities.
- In deciding the topics, papers and guest list of the Jackson Hole symposium, the Kansas City Fed plays an outsized role in major economic debates.
- Its district includes Wyoming, home to many crypto-focused companies, which has put the bank — controversially — at the center of debates over whether to allow those institutions access to the Fed's financial infrastructure.
Flashback: George was subject to mandatory rules that require Fed presidents to retire when they turn 65.
- In a rare dissent since the Fed began its current rate-hiking campaign, George last year publicly opposed the Fed's decision to undertake outsized rate increases to battle inflation.
- George preferred instead to raise rates by a smaller increment, pointing out that policy would impact "traditional bank lending models, such as those prevalent among community banks."