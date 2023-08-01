Skip to main content
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump allies in Michigan charged in 2020 voting machine tampering case

Sareen Habeshian

Matthew DePerno at a Save America rally on Oct. 1, 2022, in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Two allies of former President Donald Trump were charged in Michigan in relation to tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election, per court records.

Driving the news: Matthew DePerno, a former attorney general candidate endorsed by Trump, is facing four counts including undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy.

  • Former state representative Daire Rendon was charged with false pretenses and conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine.
  • They were both arraigned Tuesday, court records show.

What they're saying: Lawyers for DePerno told Axios in an emailed statement that their client "categorically denies any wrongdoing" and maintains that the charges are "unfounded and lack merit."

  • "He maintains his innocence and firmly believes that these charges are not based upon any actual truth and are motivated primarily by politics rather than evidence," the statement reads.

Context: The charges come after an investigation into unauthorized access to vote tabulators.

  • At least nine people were accused of accessing and compromising tabulators from clerk's offices in northern and west Michigan counties, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office wrote in a petition last August.

What's next: DePerno and Rendon are due back in court on September 5, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County's 6th Circuit.

