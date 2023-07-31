33 mins ago - Economy & Business
Scoop: Greenoaks raises $2.1 billion for new VC fund
Venture capital firm Greenoaks recently raised $2.1 billion for its fifth fund, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: This is slightly more than the San Francisco-based firm secured for its fourth fund in 2021, bucking a difficult fundraising environment for multi-stage and growth-stage firms.
Behind the scenes: Greenoaks, which employs a concentrated fund strategy, returned capital to LPs last year via four public listings.
- On the flipside, it also was an investor in failed crypto exchange FTX.
- Recently, Greenoaks participated in the $270 million round for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, at a $4 billion valuation.
- The firm, which has been a registered investment advisor since its 2012 formation, also began amassing a 6% stake in listed used car marketplace Carvana late last year. The company's stock is up over 850% year-to-date.
Greenoaks declined to comment.