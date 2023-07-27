Tougher banking rule proposal exposes division among Fed officials

Two top Federal Reserve officials said they oppose a proposal of tougher rules for the banking industry released on Thursday.

Why it matters: The widely expected proposal is meant to bring banking rules in step with a longstanding international agreement — a push that grew more urgent after a string of bank failures earlier this year.

But officials at the Fed, a key banking regulator, are divided — the latest sign that once-rare splits among top policymakers on regulatory matters are increasingly spilling out into the open.

What they’re saying: “The proposed revisions under consideration have not been directed by Congress and are not compelled by a new evolution or identified weakness in the U.S. banking system,” said Michelle Bowman, a Fed governor appointed by former President Trump, in a statement.

“We must recognize that, at some point, well-intended actions to improve financial resiliency can undermine the indispensable role banks play in providing financial intermediation,” said Christopher Waller, another Trump-appointed Fed governor, in a separate statement. He added that the proposal “crosses that line.”

Catch up quick: The banking rules, which are subject to a lengthy public comment period, were put forward by the nation’s banking regulators: the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Fed.

The proposal would require banks to hold higher levels of capital, a move that Fed’s top bank cop, Michael Barr said on Thursday would “increase the strength and resilience of the banking system.”

The requirements would raise capital on average by 16%.

"As we learned earlier this year, banks with inadequate levels of capital are vulnerable. And that vulnerability can cause contagion," Barr said at the first open meeting of Fed governors since the pandemic.

What to watch: The rules would apply to banks with at least $100 billion in assets, roping in many regional lenders that weren’t subject to these requirements before.

Those firms were the focus of intense scrutiny earlier this year, when a string of them (including Silicon Valley Bank) failed.

The other side: The banking industry has fiercely opposed the rules, arguing that banks would crimp lending in response, which would have harmful effects on the U.S. economy.

In a statement, Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that risk: “While there could be benefits of still higher capital, as always we must also consider the potential costs. This is a difficult balance to strike, and striking it will require public input and thoughtful deliberation.”