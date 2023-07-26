Travel time for gender-affirming care doubles in states with bans

Data: JAMA; Note: Includes U.S. transgender teens ages 13-17; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

State bans on gender-affirming care for youths have left more than a quarter of kids under 18 in need of such services at least a four-hour drive away from the nearest clinic that provides them, according to a new JAMA study.

Driving the news: 70 clinics were inactive as of May in the 20 states that imposed restrictions on gender-affirming care, per the report published Tuesday.

That's more than a quarter of the 271 clinics to publicly advertise gender-affirming care for youths, including puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

By the numbers: The average travel time to a gender-affirming care clinic doubled from roughly 30 minutes to an hour, with the longest drive being nearly nine hours in Florida and more than seven in Texas.

Nearly half of 10-to-17-year-olds in the U.S. now live more than an hour from a clinic, compared to about 27% prior to restrictions, per the study.

What they're saying: "It is unknown whether existing clinics may have capacity to meet the increased need of out-of-patients," researchers wrote, which means actual travel times could be longer if families don’t choose the closest clinic due to waiting times.

The big picture: State legislatures have introduced at least 130 pieces of legislation that ban aspects of gender-affirming medical care, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Experts and advocates have warned that the record-setting number of bills targeting trans youth is already impacting their mental health. Some measures extend to adults.

Between the lines: Gender-affirming care has been deemed medically necessary, evidence-based care that could save lives by major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.