Politics & Policy

Trevor Reed, Marine veteran once held as Russian prisoner, injured in Ukraine

Ivana Saric
revor Reed, charged with attacking police, into a courtroom prior to a hearing in Moscow on March 11, 2020

Trevor Reed at a hearing in Moscow in March 2020. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was freed in a Russian prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Mr. Reed has been transported to Germany, and he is receiving medical care," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The big picture: Patel did not offer further details about exactly when, where, or how Reed was injured, nor how serious his injuries are.

  • Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government," he emphasized.
  • Patel noted that Reed was transported to Germany by a non-governmental organization, but did not specify which one.

State of play: Reed was detained in a Russian prison from 2019 to 2022, after being arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

  • He was released by Russia in April 2022 as part of a prisoner swap in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian citizen convicted of conspiring to import cocaine.
  • Patel reiterated that the State Department advises U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine and that the U.S. is not in a position to help evacuate U.S. citizens who do travel there.
  • The U.S. will continue to advocate for the release of U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Russia, such as Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, Patel added.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

