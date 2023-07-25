Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran once held as Russian prisoner, injured in Ukraine
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was freed in a Russian prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.
Driving the news: "Mr. Reed has been transported to Germany, and he is receiving medical care," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing Tuesday.
The big picture: Patel did not offer further details about exactly when, where, or how Reed was injured, nor how serious his injuries are.
- Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government," he emphasized.
- Patel noted that Reed was transported to Germany by a non-governmental organization, but did not specify which one.
State of play: Reed was detained in a Russian prison from 2019 to 2022, after being arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers.
- He was released by Russia in April 2022 as part of a prisoner swap in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian citizen convicted of conspiring to import cocaine.
- Patel reiterated that the State Department advises U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine and that the U.S. is not in a position to help evacuate U.S. citizens who do travel there.
- The U.S. will continue to advocate for the release of U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Russia, such as Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, Patel added.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.