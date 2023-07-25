Trevor Reed at a hearing in Moscow in March 2020. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was freed in a Russian prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Mr. Reed has been transported to Germany, and he is receiving medical care," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The big picture: Patel did not offer further details about exactly when, where, or how Reed was injured, nor how serious his injuries are.

Reed "was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the U.S. government," he emphasized.

Patel noted that Reed was transported to Germany by a non-governmental organization, but did not specify which one.

State of play: Reed was detained in a Russian prison from 2019 to 2022, after being arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers.

He was released by Russia in April 2022 as part of a prisoner swap in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian citizen convicted of conspiring to import cocaine.

Patel reiterated that the State Department advises U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine and that the U.S. is not in a position to help evacuate U.S. citizens who do travel there.

The U.S. will continue to advocate for the release of U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Russia, such as Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, Patel added.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.