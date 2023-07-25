Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

General Motors raised its earnings outlook Tuesday with one giant caveat — forget the whole thing if its hourly workers go on strike.

Why it matters: The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has been threatening a strike as it begins contract negotiations with GM, Ford and Stellantis for deals that expire in mid-September.

State of play: GM said Tuesday that it expects full-year net income of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion, up from its previous projection of $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.

"This is the second time we’ve raised guidance this year and it assumes that we successfully negotiate new labor agreements without a work stoppage," CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: This is one big assumption considering the fiery anti-corporate rhetoric coming from the UAW's newly elected leader, Shawn Fain.

Flashback: In 2019, GM lost a whopping $3.6 billion from a 40-day UAW strike.

To put that in context: That's $1.3 billion more than GM reported Tuesday it made in net income in the second quarter of 2023.

Threat level: The chances of a UAW strike are at least 50%, according to Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally.

UAW officials on Tuesday characterized GM's profits as "mind boggling" — proof that it's time for the manufacturer to pay better wages.

"For a decade now, UAW members have been GM's profit engine. It's time for a contract that fully rewards our members for the hard work we do," Vice President Mike Booth said in a statement.

The big question: Which automaker will the UAW target?

Traditionally the union focuses its bargaining attention — and, consequently, potential strike action — on a single automaker, eventually striking an agreement that serves as a basis for deals at the other two companies.

The intrigue: But sources involved in negotiations say Fain could break with convention and attempt to negotiate deals with all three automakers at once, posing the possibility of a pulverizing strike affecting all three automakers and some 150,000 UAW workers.

With a strike fund of about $825 million dedicated to paying workers $500 per week, the union could stop work for about 12 weeks, McNally estimates.

The bottom line: Business is good for the automakers, but it could come to a screeching halt if workers walk out.