General Motors CEO Mary Barra is shown on screen as her recorded keynote address is delivered digitally at CES 2022 at The Venetian Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The "happy dance" is over for Toyota.

Driving the news: General Motors has reclaimed its title as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. after losing the crown to Toyota in 2021 for the first time since the 1930s.

Details: GM reported Wednesday that it sold 2.274 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up 2.5% for the year.

Toyota's U.S. sales slipped 9.6% to 2.108 million.

Flashback: When Toyota dethroned GM in 2021, CEO Akio Toyoda said he did a "happy dance."

Yes, but: Toyota gets the last laugh. It was the world's best-selling automaker in 2021 and is not in jeopardy of losing that title to GM, which trails Toyota by several million vehicles globally.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: The sales crown — both globally and domestically — amounts to not much more than bragging rights.