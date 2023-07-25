Skip to main content
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to campaign event

Erin Doherty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured in a car crash Tuesday morning while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his campaign said.

Driving the news: "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

  • Members of his team were also not injured in the crash, according to Griffin.

The big picture: DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is scheduled to have fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Nashville area on Tuesday, CNN reports.

Go deeper