49 mins ago - Politics & Policy
DeSantis uninjured in car crash on way to campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured in a car crash Tuesday morning while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his campaign said.
Driving the news: "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.
- Members of his team were also not injured in the crash, according to Griffin.
The big picture: DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is scheduled to have fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Nashville area on Tuesday, CNN reports.