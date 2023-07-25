Share on email (opens in new window)

Chinese foreign minister QIn Gang (right) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, shortly before he vanished from public view. Photo: Foreign Ministry of China/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who hasn't been seen in public for a month, was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported.

Why it matters: Qin's removal only seven months into the office has injected a dose of uncertainty in China's foreign policy circle.

Details: Qin's dismissal was announced at a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, a top decision-making body of China’s parliament. Beijing gave no reason for his removal.