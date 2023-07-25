Skip to main content
60 mins ago - World

China replaces foreign minister after month-long absence from public view

Han Chen
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Chinese foreign minister QIn Gang (right) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, shortly before he vanished from public view. Photo: Foreign Ministry of China/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who hasn't been seen in public for a month, was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported.

Why it matters: Qin's removal only seven months into the office has injected a dose of uncertainty in China's foreign policy circle.

Details: Qin's dismissal was announced at a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, a top decision-making body of China’s parliament. Beijing gave no reason for his removal.

  • State media said Wang Yi, who had previously served as the foreign minister and is now President Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser, has replaced Qin.
