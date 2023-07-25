60 mins ago - World
China replaces foreign minister after month-long absence from public view
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who hasn't been seen in public for a month, was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported.
Why it matters: Qin's removal only seven months into the office has injected a dose of uncertainty in China's foreign policy circle.
Details: Qin's dismissal was announced at a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, a top decision-making body of China’s parliament. Beijing gave no reason for his removal.
- State media said Wang Yi, who had previously served as the foreign minister and is now President Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser, has replaced Qin.