Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft and OpenAI's deepening partnership helped to set off an AI race, but the resulting investor euphoria could be giving way to more discerning questions.

Driving the news: “Given the exorbitant costs associated with the development, hosting and serving of AI products, many investors are concerned about the potential for [fiscal 2024] commentary regarding a material increase,” says Jefferies research analyst Brent Thill in a preview of the company's latest earnings slated for tomorrow afternoon.

State of play: AI announcements alone may not be enough to impress Wall Street, which has already sent names in the sector soaring.

Since announcing a $10 billion multiyear investment in OpenAI in January, Microsoft has seen its own shares rise over 44%.

Google parent company Alphabet, which reports earnings alongside Microsoft tomorrow after the bell, is up 36%.

Meta, which reports Wednesday, has seen its stock pop 133% year to date, while Apple is up 54% and Amazon is up 50%.

