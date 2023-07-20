Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Vulnerable House Republicans maintain fundraising edge in Q2

Andrew Solender
Data: Federal Election Commission; Note: Shows net contributions the campaigns received, excluding transfers from other campaign committees; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios
Data: Federal Election Commission; Note: Shows net contributions the campaigns received, excluding transfers from other campaign committees; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

As key House races begin to take shape, Republicans in competitive districts continue to raise more in individual contributions than their Democratic counterparts.

Why it matters: Some of the top GOP fundraisers are in districts President Biden carried in 2020 — which Democrats see as key to winning back the majority.

By the numbers: Of the top 10 Q2 fundraisers in districts rated by Cook Political Report as toss-up or leaning toward one party, seven are Republicans — six of whom are in Biden districts.

  • Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) led the pack, raising $763,000 between April and June.
  • The top Democratic fundraisers were Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash.) and Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), with each bringing in over $600,000.
  • Seven of the lowest figures came from Democrats, though indicted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) brought in the least with a reported $162,000.

On average, Democrats brought in roughly $450,000, while Republicans raised $560,000.

  • Democrats increased their fundraising hauls last quarter by an average of $56,000, compared to $59,000 for Republicans.

Between the lines: These figures only take into account individual contributions, excluding transfers from other campaign committees.

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) joint fundraising committee, Protect The House 2024, topped off many of his vulnerable incumbents with transfers of between $100,000 to $225,000 — just as they did last quarter.
  • Even without those transfers last time, however, Republicans still dominated fundraising.

The big picture: The news was rosier for Democrats on the national level.

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) brought in $29 million, according to Punchbowl News — $7.3 million more than McCarthy.
  • The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee brought in about $29 million as well, compared to $26 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Go deeper