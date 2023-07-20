Axios Finish Line: How hot drinks can cool you down
Drinking something hot might actually cool you down.
Why it matters: As July sets global heat records, finding ways to cool down and stay hydrated is more important than ever.
What they're saying: "When we have a hot drink, we sweat more, and when we sweat more, it cools us down more than, say, a cold drink," said William Kornrich, internal medicine specialist at NYU Langone Medical Associates – Riverhead, referencing a study on the topic.
- That's true as long as you're not wearing a lot of clothing and not in an extremely humid place — because sweat needs to evaporate to draw heat from the body.
Yes, but don't overthink your drink's temperature: "The real important thing is that you're getting fluid into your system on a regular basis," Kornrich said.
- Also, piping-hot beverages can be dangerous.
Be smart: "On hot days, you have to listen to what your body is telling you," Kornrich said.
- "Water is wonderful," but if you're exerting yourself, consider supplementing with electrolyte drinks.
- If you need more help cooling down, you could use ice or a cold compress on your skin "where veins are a little bit more prominent, such as our groin and underarms."
Hydrate and get out of the sun if you've got cold and pale skin, a rapid or weak pulse, muscle spasms, dizziness or nausea. Those are signs of heat exhaustion.
