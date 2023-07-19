1 hour ago - Sports
The night the runs kept coming
Major League Baseball just experienced an offensive explosion not seen in 129 years.
What happened: 12 teams scored double-digit runs on Tuesday, tying May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day and trailing only July 4, 1894, when 13 teams did it.
Scoreboard:
- Chicago Cubs 17, Washington Nationals 3
- Arizona Diamondbacks 16, Atlanta Braves 13
- New York Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10
- San Francisco Giants 11, Cincinnati Reds 10
- Kansas City Royals 11, Detroit Tigers 10
- Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Baltimore Orioles 3
- Minnesota Twins 10, Seattle Mariners 3
- Cleveland Guardians 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Between the lines: There were 15 games on Tuesday, compared to 24 on May 30, 1884, when there were three major leagues (National League, Union Association, American Association).
- There was just the 12-team National League on July 4, 1894, but every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader, per ESPN.
Notes:
- Four games saw both teams score double-digit runs, tied for the most ever on one day.
- Every American League Central team scored 10-plus runs, the second time in the divisional era (since 1969) that has happened. The American League West also did it on Sept. 15, 2000.
- Six players had multi-home-run games, the most on a single day this season.