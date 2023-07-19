Skip to main content
The night the runs kept coming

Kendall Baker
Major League Baseball just experienced an offensive explosion not seen in 129 years.

What happened: 12 teams scored double-digit runs on Tuesday, tying May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day and trailing only July 4, 1894, when 13 teams did it.

Scoreboard:

Between the lines: There were 15 games on Tuesday, compared to 24 on May 30, 1884, when there were three major leagues (National League, Union Association, American Association).

  • There was just the 12-team National League on July 4, 1894, but every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader, per ESPN.

Notes:

  • Four games saw both teams score double-digit runs, tied for the most ever on one day.
  • Every American League Central team scored 10-plus runs, the second time in the divisional era (since 1969) that has happened. The American League West also did it on Sept. 15, 2000.
  • Six players had multi-home-run games, the most on a single day this season.
