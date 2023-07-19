The night the runs kept coming

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Source: Giphy

Major League Baseball just experienced an offensive explosion not seen in 129 years.

What happened: 12 teams scored double-digit runs on Tuesday, tying May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day and trailing only July 4, 1894, when 13 teams did it.

Scoreboard:

Between the lines: There were 15 games on Tuesday, compared to 24 on May 30, 1884, when there were three major leagues (National League, Union Association, American Association).

There was just the 12-team National League on July 4, 1894, but every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader, per ESPN.

Notes: