Data: REBNY; Chart: Axios Visuals

Wednesdays are starting to look downright crowded in Manhattan workplaces, with office visitation rates at 73% of where they were in 2019, per a new report.

Why it matters: The data exemplifies the hybrid work world that's emerged in the wake of the pandemic, where offices are at their most crowded Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Case in point: Friday visits are at just 43% of their 2019 levels, according to Placer.ai data analyzed by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).

This "mid-week gap" first appeared in the spring of 2022, after the Omicron wave of COVID subsided, REBNY highlights in its report.