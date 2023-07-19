2 hours ago - Economy & Business
In NYC, midweek office visits hit 73% of 2019 levels — report
Wednesdays are starting to look downright crowded in Manhattan workplaces, with office visitation rates at 73% of where they were in 2019, per a new report.
Why it matters: The data exemplifies the hybrid work world that's emerged in the wake of the pandemic, where offices are at their most crowded Tuesdays through Thursdays.
- Case in point: Friday visits are at just 43% of their 2019 levels, according to Placer.ai data analyzed by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).
This "mid-week gap" first appeared in the spring of 2022, after the Omicron wave of COVID subsided, REBNY highlights in its report.
- The report uses data from Placer.ai that tracks employee visits from a sample of 50 Manhattan office buildings.