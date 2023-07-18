Skip to main content
Michele Norris draws from six-word essays in new book on race in America

Mike Allen

Cover art: Kadir Nelson

Michele Norris will be out Jan. 16 with "Our Hidden Conversations," a book about race and identity in America drawn from The Race Card Project, which she created in 2010.

The big picture: Norris, an opinion columnist for the Washington Post, is a well-known voice from her years as an NPR host and journalist.

The backstory: The prompt for the conversations was simple: "Race. Your Story. 6-Words. Please Send."

  • More than 500,000 people have submitted answers, according to her publisher.
  • "The stories are shocking in their depth and candor, spanning the full spectrum of race, ethnicity, identity, and class," Simon & Schuster says.
  • [T]he micro-essays can pack a punch, revealing, fear, pain, triumph, and sometimes humor."

Some examples: "You’re Pretty for a Black girl."

  • "White privilege, enjoy it, earned it."
  • "Lady, I don’t want your purse."
  • "My ancestors massacred Indians near here."
  • "Urban living has made me racist."
  • "I’m only Asian when it’s convenient."

Details: The book's entries are enriched by backstories, photos and heirlooms, Simon & Schuster said in the announcement.

  • Many answers were submitted by white respondents, helping provide a "rare 360-degree view of how Americans see themselves and one another."
