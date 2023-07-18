42 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Michele Norris draws from six-word essays in new book on race in America
Michele Norris will be out Jan. 16 with "Our Hidden Conversations," a book about race and identity in America drawn from The Race Card Project, which she created in 2010.
The big picture: Norris, an opinion columnist for the Washington Post, is a well-known voice from her years as an NPR host and journalist.
The backstory: The prompt for the conversations was simple: "Race. Your Story. 6-Words. Please Send."
- More than 500,000 people have submitted answers, according to her publisher.
- "The stories are shocking in their depth and candor, spanning the full spectrum of race, ethnicity, identity, and class," Simon & Schuster says.
- [T]he micro-essays can pack a punch, revealing, fear, pain, triumph, and sometimes humor."
Some examples: "You’re Pretty for a Black girl."
- "White privilege, enjoy it, earned it."
- "Lady, I don’t want your purse."
- "My ancestors massacred Indians near here."
- "Urban living has made me racist."
- "I’m only Asian when it’s convenient."
Details: The book's entries are enriched by backstories, photos and heirlooms, Simon & Schuster said in the announcement.
- Many answers were submitted by white respondents, helping provide a "rare 360-degree view of how Americans see themselves and one another."