Tesla Q2 results to spotlight charging, deliveries boom
Tesla will report second quarter earnings after markets close on Wednesday.
Why it matters: The market-leading EV maker will provide details on a three-month stretch of record deliveries that beat Wall Street estimates.
The intrigue: It will be the first call with analysts since multiple automakers and charging providers said they will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard.
- Look for questions on how Tesla executives sees this affecting future revenues and charging expansion plans.
What we're watching: Plans for Tesla's long-delayed and unusual pickup truck, which the company said began production a couple days ago.
- And Tesla's ongoing calibration of its pricing will be a focus too, as recent price cuts boost sales but eat into margins.
- Also: "On the first-quarter call, management said costs of raw materials would begin to decline, so look for updates here," Morningstar analysts note.