Data: Company reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla will report second quarter earnings after markets close on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The market-leading EV maker will provide details on a three-month stretch of record deliveries that beat Wall Street estimates.

The intrigue: It will be the first call with analysts since multiple automakers and charging providers said they will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard.

Look for questions on how Tesla executives sees this affecting future revenues and charging expansion plans.

What we're watching: Plans for Tesla's long-delayed and unusual pickup truck, which the company said began production a couple days ago.