Data: NOAA Global Forecast System; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The heat wave affecting nearly 115 million people in more than 15 states is going to intensify significantly before conditions improve.

Why it matters: The heat is so severe and long-lasting that it constitutes a deadly threat in many areas, particularly across the Southwest and portions of the West. Extreme heat is the top annual weather-related killer in the U.S. and can cause harm indiscriminately and quickly.

Human-caused climate change is worsening this heat wave by making it more intense, longer-lasting and more likely to occur.

An initial analysis from research and communications nonprofit Climate Central shows that in some areas affected by this heat wave, climate change has made record-breaking temperatures at least 5 times more likely than in a world without the added amounts of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

By the numbers: One remarkable aspect of this extreme heat event is how high temperatures are likely to get in cities that are typically thought of as very hot in the summer.

In Phoenix, each day for the past two weeks has reached or exceeded a high temperature of 110°F. The all-time record stands at 18 days, and high temperatures for the next five days or more are forecast to hit or exceed the 110-degree mark, virtually assuring the record will be tied or broken.

Also in jeopardy is the record for the hottest seven days, to be set from Thursday through July 19. This is partly a result of extremely warm nighttime lows.

The city may break its record string of days with overnight low temperatures at or above 90°F, and had a low of a steamy 95°F Thursday morning. This was just 1 degree shy of the all-time warmest overnight temperature on record there.

In Las Vegas, the high temperatures this weekend into early next week are forecast to reach or exceed the city's all-time record of 117°F.

Of note: In Death Valley, Calif., one of the planet's hottest places, temperatures could equal or beat its highest reliably recorded temperature in modern records of 130°F.

(Meteorologists have widely discredited a 1913 record of 134°F from that location in 1913.)

The big picture: The scope of the heat wave is rare, as is its persistence. The heat reaches from Florida to California and is set to expand its grip to the Great Basin and parts of the Pacific Northwest.

This extreme event features every type of heat, from sultry air rich with moisture wafting in from the record-warm Gulf of Mexico waters to a blazing, dry heat. Each type is hazardous in its own right, however.

The weather pattern responsible for the extreme heat consists of a broad and unusually potent area of high pressure aloft, known as a heat dome.

The NWS forecast office in Phoenix notes in a Friday forecast discussion that the heat dome is of historic intensity, calling it "one of the strongest high pressure systems this region has ever seen."

Early next week, the heat wave will reach its peak intensity, before potentially expanding into the South Central states and lasting through at least July 22, per the NWS.

What's next: The latest computer model projections show that even under low-to-medium-emissions scenarios, the number of days above heat thresholds being experienced now is likely to become more routine during the next few decades.

What they're saying: "Take the heat seriously and avoid time outdoors," the National Weather Service stated.