Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Pew Research Center; Note: The sample size for Hispanic men was low, at 89 people; Chart: Axios Visuals

Republicans made significant gains with women and Hispanic voters in last year's midterm elections, despite falling short of their expected "red wave," according to a new report on validated general election voters.

Why it matters: Turnout — not voters switching parties — was the biggest factor driving GOP gains. Still, Republicans' slow, steady progress in winning over these voting blocs is raising alarms for Democrats.

Between the lines: 39% of Hispanic voters supported Republicans last November, compared to 25% in the 2018 midterms, according to the Pew Research Center data.

But a major factor behind that shift was the lack of turnout for Democrats: 37% of the Hispanic voters who cast ballots in 2018 — a bloc that overwhelmingly tilted Democratic — did not turn out in 2022.

Republicans' gains among Hispanic voters took place in a year when former President Trump was not on the ballot, though many of his endorsed candidates were.

Zoom in: The polling also shows Black Americans firmly committed to the Democratic Party, despite other demographic groups moving right.