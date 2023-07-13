10 drugs drove a big share of Medicare spending in 2021

Ten prescription drugs accounted for nearly one-quarter of gross Medicare drug spending in 2021 — and accounted for more than half of the increase in Part D drug spending from 2018 to 2021, according to a new KFF analysis.

Why it matters: The findings underscore the potential impact of negotiating prices for a limited number of big-ticket drugs under the Inflation Reduction Act.

What they found: A comparatively small number of drugs accounted for an outsized share of the $216 billion in total gross Part D drug spending in 2021.

The 10 top-sellers consumed 22% of the total, KFF said. Between 2018 and 2021, aggregate gross spending on the 10 increased from $22 billion to nearly $48 billion.

Bristol Myers Squibb's blood thinner Eliquis topped the list, accounting for a quarter of gross spending on Part D drugs in 2021, or $12.6 billion.

Medicare spent more than $5 billion each on the No. 2 and 3 drugs: Revlimid, a multiple myeloma treatment also made by Bristol Myers Squibb, and Janssen's blood thinner Xarelto.

Spending on Novo Nordisk's Ozempic totaled $2.6 billion in 2021, even though Medicare only covers it as a diabetes drug and doesn't pay when it's prescribed for weight loss.

The list also includes Imbruvica, a cancer treatment from Pharmacyclics ($3.2 billion), and Abbvie's Humira Citrate-free pen for rheumatoid arthritis ($2.9 billion).

Catch up quick: Congressional scorekeepers project the negotiations could yield nearly $100 billion in savings through 2031.