Despite Diet Coke's cultish following, sales have been in decline over perceptions of its health risks.

Why it matters: A World Health Organization cancer agency on Thursday classified aspartame — a key sweetener — as possibly carcinogenic, though experts say that likely doesn't mean you need to quit Diet Coke.

Driving the news: Consumer concern about aspartame health warnings has already hurt Diet Coke sales.

The soda "has been in a long-term decline as loyal consumers age out of the product," Beverage Digest editor and publisher Duane Stanford told Axios.

Adding flavors and other attempts to recruit younger Diet Coke drinkers have failed.

Between the lines: The WHO's specialized cancer research arm — the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — issued the new warning on aspartame's risk level, adding it needs further research.

The IARC now considers aspartame a class 2B carcinogen, "possibly carcinogenic to humans," based on limited evidence, including animal studies.

Evidence was strongest — though still limited — for liver cancer in humans, said Mary Schubauer-Berigan, IARC classification branch head.

Other substances in the 2B category include pickled vegetables and aloe vera. (Coffee was, too, before being reduced to 3 in 2016.)

Of note: The IARC only looks at whether something could cause cancer, not at what dose it's dangerous.

Another group — the Joint Food and Agriculture Organization/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) — evaluates how much of an additive can be consumed without major risk.

JECFA didn't update their recommended daily intake of aspartame with the IARC's findings.

Reality check: A 150-pound person could drink 14 cans of Diet Coke in a day and still be within the JECFA's safe range, according to the math of Professor Tracy Crane, co-leader of the Cancer Control Research Program at The University of Miami.

Diet Coke drinkers might not need to kick the can completely — but the new aspartame label could be a moment to assess how much artificial sugar and added sugar is in your diet.

"Occasional consumption of aspartame is… probably not going to be associated with a health risk for most individuals," said Dr. Francesco Branca, WHO director of nutrition and food safety.

Kevin Keane, interim CEO of American Beverage, which represents The Coca-Cola Company, told Axios: “Aspartame is safe... This strong conclusion reinforces the position of the FDA and food safety agencies from more than 90 countries.”

By the numbers: The amount of Diet Coke consumed during the first quarter of this year declined 6.5%, compared to a narrower 2.8% decline for the soft drink category, Stanford said.

And for the 12 months ending in March 2023, more than 1 in 4 adults said they were avoiding artificial sweeteners like aspartame in their diets, per a Circana/Health Attitudes & Behavioral Tracker.

But Diet Coke isn't Diet Coke without aspartame.

The fizzy, light, distinctively not-Coke flavor is "characterized in large part by aspartame," Stanford said.

Thought bubble: I'm not ready to give up my occasional keep-me-awake Diet Coke, and I have a feeling Tom Hanks isn't, either.

