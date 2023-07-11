PGA Tour COO Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne spent three hours in a senate hearing Tuesday defending the Tour's decision to possibly link up with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Why it matters: The potential deal, if it even happens, will forever shake up the future of the sport.

The big picture: The deal that was announced last month was just a framework agreement, which only really included two binding principals:

An end to the litigation between LIV and the PGA Tour, and an agreement that neither side would try to poach any players.

Everything else, from the size of the PIF's investment — the numbers being discussed was higher than $1 billion, Price told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) — to the full structure of the deal, is being negotiated, both Price and Dunne stressed numerous times.

What they're saying: "We have not taken any funding," Price said. "All we've done is settled the litigation and enter into a framework agreement in which the PGA Tour will be the clear leader of professional golf."

The bottom line: Any deal with the PIF is far from done. The two parties have until the end of the year to reach a full agreement.