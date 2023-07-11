29 mins ago - Technology
Microsoft cuts more jobs
Microsoft has cut an unspecified number of workers in a fresh round of layoffs, Axios has confirmed. The cuts follow a larger round of layoffs in January that saw the company eliminate 10,000 jobs, or less than 5 percent of its staff.
The big picture: Tech companies continue to pare back on hiring following a hiring spree during the pandemic.
- Meta has had two major rounds of layoffs, Twitter has drastically pared its ranks while other companies, including Google, have also made significant cuts.
- Microsoft's cuts were across multiple teams, including sales, according to sources. Seattle-area news site GeekWire previously reported on the latest layoffs.
Between the lines: It's common for Microsoft to cut some workers in various departments around the July 1 start of its new fiscal year.
What they're saying: "Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business," Microsoft said in a statement.
- "We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”