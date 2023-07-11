Microsoft cuts more jobs

Microsoft has cut an unspecified number of workers in a fresh round of layoffs, Axios has confirmed. The cuts follow a larger round of layoffs in January that saw the company eliminate 10,000 jobs, or less than 5 percent of its staff.

The big picture: Tech companies continue to pare back on hiring following a hiring spree during the pandemic.

Meta has had two major rounds of layoffs, Twitter has drastically pared its ranks while other companies, including Google, have also made significant cuts.

Microsoft's cuts were across multiple teams, including sales, according to sources. Seattle-area news site GeekWire previously reported on the latest layoffs.

Between the lines: It's common for Microsoft to cut some workers in various departments around the July 1 start of its new fiscal year.

What they're saying: "Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business," Microsoft said in a statement.